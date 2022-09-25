Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $269.15 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.40 and its 200 day moving average is $301.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

