Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 466 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,454,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 99,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 54,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

