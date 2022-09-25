Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 7,133 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,068 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,759,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 151,658 shares during the period.

LMBS opened at $47.69 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

