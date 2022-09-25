Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $593,029,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

