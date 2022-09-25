Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36.

