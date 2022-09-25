Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

