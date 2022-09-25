Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

NYSE HD opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.21. The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

