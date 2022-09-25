Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $13.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 68.2% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

