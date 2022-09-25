Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $614,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

