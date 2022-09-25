Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.94 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.