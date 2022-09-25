Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

