Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $137.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.78 and its 200-day moving average is $160.87. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.