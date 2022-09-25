Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $781,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,579,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

