Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,846,000 after buying an additional 74,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $204.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.69 and a 200 day moving average of $206.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

