Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

