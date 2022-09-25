Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

REGN stock opened at $697.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $754.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $626.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

