Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Shares of SPGI opened at $317.86 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.