Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $262,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
NYSE TFC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $68.95.
Truist Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
