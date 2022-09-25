Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $182.23 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.