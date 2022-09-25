Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Visa stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.77 and its 200 day moving average is $206.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $182.23 and a one year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
