Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 4,395 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,801,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,039,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $19.38 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65.

