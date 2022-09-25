Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

