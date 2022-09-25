Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after acquiring an additional 387,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,139 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.