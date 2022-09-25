Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,817 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after purchasing an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

