Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 966,379 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966,379 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

