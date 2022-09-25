Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 464,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 81,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 93,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 78,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

