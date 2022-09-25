OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.98

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $75.14, with a volume of 95 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

OSI Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,576,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,199.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,934. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 5,980.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 77,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 58.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in OSI Systems by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Articles

