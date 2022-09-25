Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.85

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 8716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

