Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $237.50

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 239 ($2.89), with a volume of 400889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264.50 ($3.20).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 671 ($8.11) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 295.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 321.15. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.74.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.