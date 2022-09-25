Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Critical Review

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma $24.54 million 7.28 -$100.66 million ($5.96) -1.12 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $6.15 million 31.08 -$158.09 million ($1.12) -1.04

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oyster Point Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oyster Point Pharma and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.30%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma -493.39% -207.45% -85.37% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -1,500.43% -93.64% -43.17%

Summary

Oyster Point Pharma beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oyster Point Pharma

(Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing TYRVAYA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of for neurotrophic keratopathy. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is developing ADP-A2M4 that is in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-1 for synovial sarcoma and myxoid round cell liposarcoma indications (MRCLS); in phase II clinical trials with SPEARHEAD-2 for patients with head and neck cancer; and in phase I clinical trials for urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, non-small cell lung, esophageal and gastric, synovial sarcoma, and MRCLS cancers. The company is also developing ADP-A2AFP, which is in phase I clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; and ADP-A2M4CD8, which is in phase I clinical trial for SPEAR T-cells focusing on treating patients with lung, gastroesophageal, head and neck, ovarian, and bladder cancers. It has a collaboration and license agreement with GSK; third party collaborations with Noile-Immune Biotech Inc., Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., and National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy in Denmark; strategic alliance agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center; and co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc also has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, Inc. and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd to develop personalized allogeneic T-cell therapies utilizing aß T-cell receptors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

