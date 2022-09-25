Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $80.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of research firms have commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $52,843.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,162.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $52,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,162.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,933 shares of company stock valued at $109,711. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.