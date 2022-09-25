PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $371.80

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 371.80 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 371.80 ($4.49), with a volume of 69812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($4.69).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PAGE. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.37) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

PageGroup Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 782.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 429.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 449.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

PageGroup Increases Dividend

PageGroup Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 31.62 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

