Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after acquiring an additional 918,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,158,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,458,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,407 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.40 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,761. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.