Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

FNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $212,702.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,903,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,486,949.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $212,702.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,903,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,486,949.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $259,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,853 shares of company stock worth $8,956,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.