Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.78

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.78 and last traded at C$18.96, with a volume of 104505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXT. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.14.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 8.7899996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

