Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 195 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 21.0% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.12. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $180.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

