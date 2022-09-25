Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 104 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $3,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,149,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $156.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $152.50 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.63.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

