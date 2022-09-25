Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 125 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $110.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $129.39. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.
