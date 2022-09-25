Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,800,000 after buying an additional 82,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.59 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

