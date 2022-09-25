Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 196.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $268.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.44. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $262.84 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

