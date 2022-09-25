Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 307.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $55,105,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,534,000 after buying an additional 1,279,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9,170.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 533,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $41.20 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.