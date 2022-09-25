PDS Planning Inc Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $357.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

