PDS Planning Inc Has $540,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $5,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78. The firm has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

