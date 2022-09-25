PDS Planning Inc Purchases 481 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Visa Announces Dividend

NYSE:V opened at $183.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $182.23 and a one year high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

