PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.74

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $38,990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,616,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

