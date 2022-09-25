Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.90.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, September 16th.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,522. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% in the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $184.94 on Friday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $290.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -355.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.49 and its 200-day moving average is $163.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

