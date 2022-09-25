Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Financial Review

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 3.13% 37.05% 16.84% SBI 47.99% 8.89% 0.83%

Volatility and Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

45.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and SBI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.79 -$9.42 million ($0.35) -21.00 SBI $6.80 billion 0.65 $3.27 billion $11.40 1.58

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perella Weinberg Partners and SBI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.67%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than SBI.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats SBI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. It also provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing. In addition, the company researches, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; develops, produces, sells, and maintains medical information integration systems; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines for cancer and immunology. Further, it operates a fund-raising platform; acts as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; exports used cars; and offers healthcare services, as well as revitalization services. Additionally, the company engages in the mining of digital assets; and e-sports and renewable energy business. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

