Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEYUF opened at $7.51 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

