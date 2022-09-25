Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 966,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.