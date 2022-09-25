Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 11,880 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,913 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.