PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PJT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT opened at $65.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.